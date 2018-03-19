Feds sign contract for Alaska Highway maintenance north of Mile 83

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough announced this morning that the federal government has awarded a contract for the maintenance of an 835-kilometre section of the Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John to the B.C./Yukon border.

Qualtrough said the five-year maintenance contract has been awarded to Terrace-based White Bear Industries Ltd., for a total of $79.8 million. White Bear will be responsible for maintaining the 835-kilometre stretch of road north of the Mile 83 marker on the highway.

The B.C. government is responsible for maintaining the first 133 kilometres of the highway, which is currently contracted out to Caribou Road Services and YRB North Peace. The remaining section in B.C. from the Mile 83 marker north of Fort St. John to the B.C./Yukon border is the responsibility of the federal government, while the Yukon government maintains the rest of the Canadian portion of the road. The Alaska Highway is 2,450 kilometres in length, stretching from Dawson Creek to Delta Junction, Alaska.

“The maintenance of the Alaska Highway is key to the economic prosperity of the northern part of this region,” said Qualtrough. “The work resulting from this contract will make the highway safe for travellers and will ensure local communities get sustainable, safe and reliable infrastructure assets that will contribute directly to their quality of life.”