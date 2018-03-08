Figure skaters bag medals and trophies in Kelowna

Super Series Final 2018 Well once again our club did a fine job representing the CNC Region and our club at the 2018 Super Series Final Competition in Kelowna from March 2 - 4. Not only did we come back with lots of medals from individual events, but we had 3 (that's right 3!!) skaters bring home trophies for the 2017/2018 Starskate Super Series Championships. Sophie Stevens 1st place - Star 5 U13 Addison Stone 3rd place - Star 5 U10 Emma Shipalesky 3rd place - Star 5 13&O We are so proud of everyone and all the hard work that's gone into making this season one of our most successful yet! Posted by FSJ Figure Skating Club on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

KELOWNA, B.C. – Fort St. John Skating Club members were competing in Kelowna at the 2018 Super Series Final Competition over the weekend.

Skaters who were representing the CNC Region not only bagged numerous medals in individual events, three skaters brought home trophies for the 2017/18 Starskate Super Series Championships. In Star 5, Sophie Stevens captured 1st place in the Under-13 age group, while Addison Stone and Emma Shipalesky finished in third place in the Under-10 and 13 & Under categories respectively.

As a result, 2018 has turned into one of the most successful seasons for the Skating Club.