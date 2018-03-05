Firefighters, puppies, or seniors to get $10k from 100 Women Who Care tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John branch of 100 Women Who Care will be hearing pitches from local charities on Tuesday, one of which will get a donation of $10,000.

The premise of the organization is simple: the 100+ women in attendance at meetings each donate $100, which is pooled and donated to a local charitable organization. Karin Carlson helped start the 100 Women Who Care chapter in the Energetic City last year. At the first meeting, a group of 115 women donated $11,500 to the North Peace Ride for the Disabled.

Advertisement

Carlson said that this time around, the North Peace SPCA, Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, and the Fort St. John and area Seniors Care Foundation were drawn randomly as the three charities that will be competing. The Fort St. John Library Association was originally in the running but had to withdraw. Carlson said she hopes to get 150 women out to their second meeting.

The 100 Women will be hosting their second meeting at the Lido on March 6th, starting at 6:00 p.m. with presentations beginning at 7:00.