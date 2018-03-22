Five projects in Northeast B.C. get Rural Dividend grants 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. government announced today that five projects in Northeast B.C. will be getting $567,190 in funding from the Province’s Rural Dividend Program.

The funding is part of nearly $8 million in 58 project grants being awarded to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations through the Program.

The Community Futures Peace Liard is receiving a grant of $112,200 to deliver a virtual entrepreneur training program, a Junior Dragons’ Den, and a mentorship program for students in grades 7 to 12, as well as those taking post-secondary and trades training classes. The District of Chetwynd is getting $20,000 in funding complete improvements to three local trails. Futurpreneur Canada is being awarded $311,100 to continue the ThriveNorth programs in 2019.

The Fort Nelson First Nation is being awarded $50,000 to complete business and technical planning necessary to help secure a forest licence for birch stands, while the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is being awarded $73,890 to guide future economic development for the municipality.

“Government is following through on its commitment to help rural communities navigate changes that have impacted local economies, by supporting local business development and creating new partnerships to promote shared prosperity,” Donaldson said. “These rural dividend grants are bringing positive change to rural communities throughout B.C.”

Earlier this month, nearly $5 million was granted to fund 30 projects in wildfire-impacted areas and two communities that were affected by the shutdown of local mills.