Fivestar Athletes Ready to Rumble at Nationals

FORT ST JOHN, BC- Three local athletes are set to represent Fort St John at the 2018 Super Channel Championship.

Nick Young, Lincoln Pomeroy and Braden Sims are set to battle it out at Nationals on behalf of the Fivestar Boxing Academy under the guidance of their full-time coach and Team BC coach Justin Donally.

The trio arrived in Edmonton yesterday and took part in the boxing draw for their opponents.

Sims who has seven other opponents in his weight category drew a competitor from Quebec and will battle it out at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 29th.

Similarly, Young has five other opponents in his category, yet by chance, he drew his BC teammate who he fought at BC provincials just a few weeks ago. Young will enter the ring at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 30th and if he wins he will directly be in the finals for his weight category.

Finally, Pomeroy has five others in his weight category and will have his first fight at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 30th. Pomeroy drew a competitor from Nova Scotia.

The Championships will be single elimination style, so the Fort St John boys can’t afford any failures in pursuit of the championship titles.

Local coach of Five Star Boxing Academy, Justin Donally will not only be the boy’s coach but will also be a Team BC coach. Donally said he was excited to see how the boys faired in the competition.

“In amateur boxing, we mostly only compete against competitors in Western Canada, so it will be good to have some new competition for the boys and see how they stack up against the rest of Canada.”

Donally acted as an assistant coach of Team BC at the Championship in 2017 with twenty athletes; this year Team BC will enter the championship with an impressive thirty-four powerhouse athletes.

The trio qualified for nationals based on their performances at the BC Boxing Provincials earlier in 2018.