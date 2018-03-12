News

Regional Fix in progress for Shaw service interruption in Northeast B.C. By Chris Newton -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shaw Communications says that a fix is in progress this morning after customers in Northeast B.C. experienced an interruption to phone, cable, and internet service yesterday.

According to Shaw’s support website, the service interruption began Sunday at around 6:00 p.m. and is affecting customers in Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek, and Pouce Coupe. Crews arrived on site yesterday evening at around 8:00 p.m. and have been working through the night.

In an update at 7:00 this morning, Shaw said that work crews broke through the winter ice and have access to the cables that were the source of the interruption. A second technical crew is also now said to be onsite to complete the repairs.

Updates on the situation can be found here: https://community.shaw.ca/docs/DOC-15138