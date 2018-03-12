Flyers aim to win their first NPHL title since 2008-09 on Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are one win away from the winning the NPHL Finals, with Game 5 set versus the Falher Pirates on Tuesday night.

The Flyers are coming off a three-goal victory in Game 4 as the team used a four-goal third period and a hat-trick from Rick Cleaver to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Pirates.

The boys in blue and white will have the opportunity to close out the series and claim the NPHL title for the first time since 2008-09 on home ice. General Manager Lee Hartman knows it will the toughest game to win.

“The hardest game to win,” added Hartman. “The guys know that it’s not over, but are ready to start where they left off in Falher. Our lines are now starting to turn up the pace and I look forward to a great game tomorrow.”

Game 5 on Tuesday night will take place at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.