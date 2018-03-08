Flyers and Pirates set to clash in Game 3 of NPHL finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are set to hit the ice for Game 3 of the NPHL finals versus the Falher Pirates Thursday night.

The boys in the blue and white lead the series 2-0 after stealing yet another game from the Pirates as Rick Cleaver scored the game-winner with twenty-nine seconds to play in the third period on Tuesday evening in Falher.

Flyers General Manager Lee Hartman expects a full bench of players tonight and is hoping for the same thing in the stands from the fans.

“Looking forward to a great,” added Hartman. “Falher is bringing a busload of fans. We will need a few more fans to show up for us tonight. They guys are starting to regain their speed, nice to play a few games in a row.”

Thursday night’s Game 3 with the Pirates is set to get underway at 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.