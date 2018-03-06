Flyers look to jump out to a 2-0 lead vs Pirates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers travel to Falher for Game 2 of the NPHL Finals on Tuesday night.

The Flyers are coming off an overtime victory in Game 1 on home ice led by Adam Horst, who netted three powerplay goals including the game-winner. However, Flyers GM Lee Hartman said he knows that his team is lucky to be up 1-0 in the series, and feels the boys in blue and white will need to limit their trips to the sin bin.

“Big game for us. We were lucky our powerplay was clicking last game. They will have to stay out of the penalty box going forward. They have a good powerplay also and the guys know that it’s important for us to not retaliate and just play hockey. By the end of this week, we should be back up to speed.”

Thursday evening’s Game 2 in Falher is set to get underway at 8:30 p.m.