Flyers one win away from NPHL Championship

FAHLER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers are one win away from winning the NPHL Championship.

In a game Saturday in Falher, the Jeff Shipton started the scoring for the Flyers late in the first period. The Pirates tied the game less than a minute into the second period with a goal from JM St. Pierre.

Advertisement

Only a few minutes later the Flyers answered back with a goal from Rick Cleaver, but then the Pirates tied things up less than a minute later with a goal from Trevor Tokarz.

The Pirates TJ Cunningham put the Pirates ahead with another goal in the second. The Flyers tied things up with a goal from Rick Cleaver, but that wasn’t the end of the scoring in the second, the Pirates scored again making the score 4-3 to end the second period.

The Flyers quickly turned things around in the third and dominated with goals from Rick Cleaver, giving Cleaver a hat trick, then Brandon Millin scored giving the Flyers a 5-4 lead. The Flyers continued to score with two more goals before the period was over from Jake Ebner and Lien Miller-Jeannotte. The final score was 7-4 for the Flyers.

The Flyers now lead the NPHL series 3-1 and have a chance to win the NHPL Championship Tuesday night in Fort St. John at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:30 p.m.