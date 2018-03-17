Fog advisory for the Grande Prairie and region

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Grande Prairie and surrounding communities.

The warning says near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Advertisement

An area of dense fog has formed causing near-zero visibilities, and the fog will likely continue until late Saturday morning. The warning covers Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Hythe, Sexsmith and out to Valleyview.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

See the full warning below.

Statements

8:06 AM MDT Saturday 17 March 2018

Fog advisory in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

An area of dense fog has formed. Near-zero visibilities in fog will likely continue until late Saturday morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.