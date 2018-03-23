Fort St. John breaks another snowfall record

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John set a new snowfall record for March 22, beating a record set in 1940.

On Thursday, 18.9 cm of snow fell bring the total from the current snowstorm to 31 cm. On average Fort St. John receives 26.6 cm of snow in March. This March has been a little different, we’ve received as of March 23, 58.3 cm.

Lisa West with Environment Canada says there will be more snow this week.

“There will be a little bit of warming up. The arctic air is going to retreat. The long-range forecast as we get into next week, we are seeing highs into the positives.”

According to West, it isn’t uncommon for the B.C. Peace to receive snow in March and typically its the same amount of snow as December and January.

Fort Nelson could be next to receive the heavy snow. The system that moved out the North Peace is moving towards Fort Nelson. That area could see 10 to 15 cm before the storm ends on Saturday.