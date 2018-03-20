Fort St. John due for an early spring snowstorm this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though today might be the first official day of spring, Fort St. John and the rest of the Peace Region are due for a big dump of snow later this week.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan, the forecast is calling for an “anomalous snow event” this week. He explained that an upper level low pressure system will move over B.C. starting Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Castellan said that starting late Wednesday, the system will bring anywhere between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow to the Peace Region. The snow will likely last through the day Thursday and Friday before wrapping up early Saturday.

“It’s going to be a significant event. It’s going to bring the March totals to well over double, if not triple the monthly average amounts. It’s not that unusual, but it is still unusual.”

On average, Fort St. John sees roughly 30 centimetres of snow during the month of March, but so far in 2018, the airport weather station has seen 39.4 centimetres.

Castellan said that temperatures that have been above seasonal for the past 11 days will drop starting Wednesday, but meteorologists say that temperatures could rebound starting early next week after the system moves further east.