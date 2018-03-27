Fort St. John Fire Department to purchase new special operations/hazardous materials vehicle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved the purchase of a special operations and hazardous materials response vehicle for the Fort St. John Fire Department.

The Fire Department received only one bid for the project from Safetek Emergency Vehicles of Abbotsford. The bid for $1.4 million including taxes will be funded from money carried over from the 2017 budget and money budgeted in 2018 and 2019 since the vehicle takes 400 days to build.

The Fire Department had budgeted $850,000 in 2018 for the purchase, but due to the decline in the Canadian dollar, the price of the response vehicle increased to $1.4.