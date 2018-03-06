Fort St. John firefighters appreciative of help from residents in clearing snow from hydrants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — While Fort St. John residents aren’t responsible for clearing snow from around fire hydrants – that’s the job of City staff – firefighters say that after last week’s record snowfall they’re appreciative when residents with hydrants in their yards help out in any way.

Fort St. John Fire Chief Fred Burrows confirmed that unlike clearing sidewalks in front of their houses, residents with fire hydrants in their yards are not responsible for clearing snow from around fire hydrants. He said that the fire department doesn’t want residents to hurting themselves trying to get the hydrants clear, especially those that have had large amounts of snow dumped on them.

“The City does have staff and machines,” said Burrows. “Particularly the ones that are near a combination business/apartment in residential areas where maybe somebody’s piled snow from a lot on top of a hydrant, they’re going out with machines to move that and find those.”

Burrows added however, that uncovering all the hydrants that may be buried by piles of snow will take some time, and that the fire department greatly appreciates any help they can get in keeping the hydrants clear in case they’re needed in an emergency.

“There’s nothing that says residents have to go dig out hydrants. We just ask people, if its in your yard or close by and you have the capacity to move a bit of snow, it’s in their best interest to try and keep it clean.”