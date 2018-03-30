Fort St. John receives over 90 cm of snow in March, over 300 since October

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With just over 90 cm of snow in March, the weather may finally be changing to be a little more like spring.

After a possible wind chill of minus 27 on Friday morning, things should start to warm up closer to zero for the rest of the long weekend. The cooler temperatures will more than likely stick around for the first week of April before we see an increase above zero in the second week of April.

The temperature should be between minus 3 and minus 6 for the Easter Weekend. Environment Canada says we should be above zero by Thursday.

If we don’t see any more snow this weekend, Fort St. John will have officials received 92.3 of snow in March. Fort St. John typically receives 23.7 cm of snow in March.

Since October, the Fort St. John Airport has received 319.5 cm of snow.