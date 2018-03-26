Fort St. John’s 11th list of Community Award nominees announced

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has revealed the list of nominees for the upcoming 11th Annual Community Awards.

The City of Fort St. John unveiled the list of nominees over the weekend, after nominations closed on March 8th. The list of nominees for each category is as follows:

Cultural Award

The Cultural Award recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in historical, visual, performing, or literary arts. Individuals may demonstrate excellence in an artistic field, increase artistic and cultural opportunities within the community, or encourage local residents to reach and expand their potential through culture. Russell Eggleston was the 2017 winter of the Cultural Award.

2018 Nominees:

Riley Palmer

Sue Popesku

Bonnie Anderson

Joan Patterson

Catherine Ruddell

Recreation Award

The Recreation Award recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in the promotion, organization, support, and/or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits including healthy and active living. Individuals may demonstrate excellence in an athletic discipline, increase sport and recreational opportunities within the community, encourage local residents to reach and expand their potential through recreation and wellness by promoting healthy lifestyles, personal well-being and health in Fort St. John. Bo Hedges was the 2017 winner of the Recreation Award.

2018 Nominees:

Connor Bull

Shannon Garbe

Rebecca Pruden

Mike Hamre

Neil Evans

Crystal Cup

Paul van Nostrand

Justin Donally @ Five Star MMA

Chantelle Yates

FSJ Disc Golf Sports Club

Clint Warkentin

Marissa Jordan

Jenna Hildebrand

Gail Weber

North Peace Cricket Foundation

Paul Kalas

Lee Hartman

Broyden Bennett

Sterling Middleton

Darren Sinder

Lori Coulter

Dan Turner

Annika Hedican

Literacy Award

The Literacy Award recognizes special contributions of an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution towards promoting in areas including literacy, language, multiculturalism and community issues in Fort St. John. The award covers a wide spectrum of the field, including family, health, workplace and community. Morgan Churchill was the 2017 winner of the Literacy Award.

2018 Nominees:

Irene Gut

Kim Boettcher

Mona Khanbabaei

Matt Preprost

Karen Sutherland

Teachers of Dr. Kearney

Humanitarian Award

The Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual or a group of volunteers whose actions, commitment, volunteer leadership, service and community spirit have made a difference in the lives of those in the community. It recognizes initiatives that serve to promote awareness of accessibility in the community, outstanding contribution towards promoting or facilitating resource reduction, or demonstrate a genuine commitment to providing a better future for the lives of our residents. Faisal Rashid was the 2017 winner of the Humanitarian Award.

2018 Nominees:

Trevor Bolin

Fort St. John Pride Society

Amanda Trotter

Alan Yu

Tina Neufeld

MCC Thrift Shop

Allyson Sperling

Natalie Braun

Women’s Resource Society

Russell Eggleston

Brenda Baumeister

100 Women Who Care

North Peace Sr. Housing Society

Steve Brousson

Jen Pimm

On our Way Home

Esther Habb

Fillanthropy Movement

Edwina Nearhood

Elizabeth Calder

Tami Peters

Gord Sandhu

Laurie Cardinal

Brian Baldry

Troy Henderson

Bob Corbett

Bonnie Isenberg

Roxanne Chmelyk

Youth Award

The Youth an individual under the age of 19 who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis such as developing a project, serving on a committee and/or other volunteer work with organizations and groups. Youth in this category may display outstanding qualities, provide leadership, support their peers, overcome challenges and/or contribute to their community in a meaningful way. Mustafa Faisal was the 2017 winner of the Youth Award.

2018 Nominees:

Emma Lavigne

Jaycee Bird

Trinity Douglas

Mohammed Faisal

Desirae Wiebe

Landon Tolsma

Hunter Faminow

Mayor’s Citizen of the Year

The Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside our community for their actions, is recognized as leaders or role models by their peers, or has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts. The recipient acts as an ambassador for our community and has recognized Fort St. John as their home and the community where they built and honed their skills and abilities. Cindy Dettling was named Citizen of the Year by Mayor Lori Ackerman in 2017 or her work with the Safe Stop Campaign.

2018 Nominees:

Steven Cooper

Alan Yu

Adam Reaburn

Ella Fraser

The 2018 Community Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, April 19th at the Lido Theatre. Live entertainment will be provided by Adam Winn, along with speeches from special guests Doug Petersen and the organizing committee of the Crystal Cup.