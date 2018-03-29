FortisBC sending another shipment of LNG to China

DELTA, B.C. — FortisBC says it has partnered with the China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group to export more liquified natural gas to help meet growing demand in that country, with another shipment of LNG ready to set sail in the near future.

FortisBC said today that twenty LNG containers are currently being filled for CERCG at its Tilbury facility in Delta. Last November, FortisBC launched a pilot shipment of the first container of LNG from Canada to China. Since then, the utilities provider has been working with prospective Chinese customers on the logistics of shipping small amounts of LNG by container ship.

Advertisement

FortisBC delivered two CERCG shipments of two containers each to Shanghai earlier this year. The company added that more LNG shipments are being planned throughout 2018 to help CERCG meet its customers’ energy needs.

“China’s supply of LNG is currently quite limited, so we are seeking new sources of LNG to meet future demand,” said Henry Liu, Canada representative for CERCG. “We see a very good business future here in Canada and we are pleased to work with FortisBC to deliver LNG to China. The Chinese people care deeply about family and future generations so they are concerned about the long-term impacts of air pollution. They see the first priority as improving air quality now and then ensuring there is a greener future for the next generation.”

The shipments are being fuelled from FortisBC’s Tilbury and Mount Hayes LNG storage facilities, which are the only such facilities on the West Coast. An expansion of the Tilbury facility’s capacity is substantially complete, and FortisBC added that is expected to be fully operational later this year.