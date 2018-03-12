News

Regional Four Northeast B.C. communities get gas tax funding By Chris Newton -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Four communities in Northeast B.C. will be receiving funding for various projects from money collected by the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The provincial and federal governments, along with the Union of B.C. Municipalities announced that five community projects in the Northeast have been approved to get a total of $3.2 million from the Gas Tax Fund. 108 projects across the province have been for nearly $193 million from the federal Gas Tax Fund.

The City of Fort St. John will be receiving $105,000 for a long term water supply plan. The City has been looking at the issue since at least 2015, when it struck a tentative deal with BC Hydro to withdraw water from the Site C reservoir without charge.

Three years ago, a report from Urban Systems looking at a 50-year growth plan for Fort St. John said that the city could be home to anywhere between 46,000 and 84,000 residents by 2065. The report also warned that the City, which currently draws its water from the Peace River through a series of groundwater wells, would experience a severe shortfall in its water supply without upgrades or a new water source in place by this year. According to the report from three years ago, the City’s water supply was built to serve only about 17,800 people.

Taylor, Tumbler Ridge, and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will also be getting money from the Gas Tax Fund to support projects in their communities. Taylor will be receiving $39,450 for phase one of its Asset Management Plan, Tumbler Ridge is slated to get $80,000 to develop a Parks and Rec master plan, while the NRRM will be getting $82,500 for an economic strategy and $2.9 million for a renewal of its wastewater treatment plant aeration system.