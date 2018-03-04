News

Regional Fox Creek RCMP looking for motorist that picked up a hitchhiker on Saturday By Adam Reaburn -

FOX CREEK, A.B. – The RCMP in Fox Creek are looking for a suspect who allegedly left the scene of a collision on Highway 43 and was picked up by a passing motorist.

At 10:35 a.m. Saturday, a collision was reported to the RCMP. A silver SUV struck a semi truck which was pulled over on the side of the road. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt because he was out of the truck at the time. The driver of the SUV walked away hitchhiking northbound on Highway 43 towards Fox Creek.

The RCMP believe the suspect that was driving the SUV, was picked up by a passing motorist driving a four-door SUV, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Investigation has revealed that the SUV involved in the collision was allegedly stolen out of Edmonton. The Fox Creek RCMP want to locate the driver of the vehicle.

The driver is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 5’10 – 6′ tall

Dark medium length shaggy hair with facial hair.

Wearing a black jacket and dark pants possibly snow pant like style.

Had a back pack or bag with him

The Fox Creek RCMP are asking that the motorist who provided a lift to this male – please contact the detachment at 780-622-3740. Anyone else who has any information about this incident or knows this male is asked to call the FoxCreek RCMP at 780-622-3740 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.