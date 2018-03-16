FSJ and Taylor hosting bonspiels this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –The Kids-Kin Curl Jam Can Bonspiel will close out the curling season in Fort St. John and the 2×2 Bonspiel will be one of the last events at the Taylor Curling Rink this weekend.

The 2nd Annual Jam Can Bonspiel will be taking place at the FSJ Curling Club which will feature 16 teams from School District 60 in three pools. Teams will be made up of four, five to eleven-year-olds from each school. Each team will play a minimum of three games consisting of four ends. The winner all three divisions will receive a trophy for their respective school while every team will walk away with a prize.

“At this point, there are 16 teams from schools within the area,” said Coordinator Dave Stewart. “The invite was extended to schools extending down to as far as Hudson’s Hope. The more teams that show up the better for an event such as this.”

The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

While the 2×2 Bonspiel in Taylor will feature much of the same format, age groups and length of each game. Each team is comprised of two adults and two students with the student being the third or skip on each team. The event also features tons of prizes, supper and a skills competition.

The event takes place at the Taylor Curling Rink on Saturday and Sunday.