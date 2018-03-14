FSJ Minor Hockey teams were in playoff action over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Multiple Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association teams were in playoff action over the weekend.

The Fort St. John Atom ‘A’ Rotary Flyers lost to the Grande Prairie Athletics Team #2 over the weekend in the second game of their two-game total goals Tier 2 All Peace League Finals.

Advertisement

The team needed to beat Grande Prairie by two goals or more after losing 4-3 in Game 1, they fell 3-2 after allowing the visitors to jump out to an early 3-0 lead. Goals from Conrad Hall in the middle stanza ad Parker Gibb in the third made things interesting but the team couldn’t find the next three goals in order to win the Playoff A banner.

The Ross H Maclean ‘AA’ Peewee Flyers travelled to Whitecourt for their playoff style round-robin tournament versus divisional opponents.

They opened the tournament on Friday with a 5-0 win over Whitecourt as Ethan Semeniuk and Landon Alexander led the way with two points apiece, while goaltender Evan Gardner stopped all 17 shots for the shutout.

In Game 2 versus Fort McMurray, the boys improved their record to 2-0 after scoring three goals in the third period to come from behind to win 5-3. Semeniuk scored a hat trick and added an assist. In their second game on Saturday the team fell to the Grande Prairie Mihnas Bros Trucking Knights 5-2. The team got goals from Xavier Burgher and Grayden Alexander.

In their final game of the tournament on Sunday the boys suffered their first loss to the Grande Prairie Boston Pizza Knights by the score of 5-4, as the Knights scored with under two minutes remaining to seal the victory and as a result placed first in the round and advanced to the championship series with Lloydminster. The Flyers placed third with a 2-2 record.

While the Northern Metallic Bantam AA Flyers were in playoff action in Grande Prairie.

The team opened the round robin with a 4-2 win over Fort McMurray on Friday as Markus Ruehl lead the way with three points and AJ Fanning stopped 19 of 21 shots.

The boys smoked Dawson Creek in Game Two of the weekend 14-2 as Mason Gosling and Hunter Brown posted six-point outings for the Flyers. Goaltender Landon Hutton made 19 of 21 saves.

That was followed by a 10-1 thrashing of Peace River on a four-point night from Brown and 15 saves from Fanning.

On Sunday the team snuck past the Grande Prairie Hitch’em Oilfield Hauling Storm 4-3 to stay perfect at 4-0 and advanced to the tournament finals versus Whitecourt as the team used a well-balanced attack in the win.

In the finals later that day the Flyers suffered their only loss of the weekend by the score of 4-3 to Whitecourt as the TRAC Wolverines scored two minutes into overtime. Brown scored two points for the Flyers in the extra time loss.