FSJ Minor Lacrosse League seeking jersey sponsor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse League is in need of a jersey sponsor.

The Lacrosse Novice division comprised of kids between the ages of nine and ten years old. The cost is $1,413 for a set of jerseys that are black with a Grizzlies logo. The sponsor’s name will be on the lower back of the jerseys. The jerseys will be well maintained and could last up to three years.

For more information, visit:www.fsjminorlacrosse.com or contact league President Annika Hedican at [email protected]