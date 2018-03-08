FSJ Soccer team have a very successful Slush Cup

EDMONTON, AB. – Multiple Fort St. John Northern Striker Soccer Clubs travelled to Edmonton last weekend to participate in the 2018 Slush Cup.

The tournament had almost 400 teams and over 6,000 players compete in multiple facilities in Leduc, Sherwood Park and Spruce Grove.

The Boys U-10 team won their first game 9-2, followed by a 2-2 tie and capped off the weekend with a 3-2 win in a shootout to capture the gold in Pool E.

The U-11 Boys played in the Tier 2 division and recorded a win and two losses resulting in the bronze medal in Pool B. Thomas Phibbs and Carson Webb lead the team with three goals apiece.

The U-12 Boys team competed in the Tier 3 division and won all three games they played and brought home the gold medal from Pool C. Andrew Jackson and Alex Rugina tied for the team lead with three goals each.

The U-14 Boys played in the Tier 3 level and won their opener against the CalGlen Tornadoes 5-4 as Thomas Larkin led the charge with two goals, while Kye Wylie, Brock Schroeder, Aiden Korfmann all chipped in with the remaining goals. In the second match with the Edmonton Xtreme, the boys fell 7-4 as Schroeder and Korfmann each had two tallies. That was followed by a 5-5 tie with the DUFC Snipers as the team got two goals from Hank Hansman and Aiden Korfmann, while Larkin chipped in with a lone tally, as they won the bronze medal in Pool A.

Meanwhile, the U-16 Girls team went undefeated in Pool C after beating Sherwood Park by the score of 4-0, edging the CNS Avalanche 2-1 and doubling up Okotoks 4-2. The team got goal contributions from Bella Ziebert, Julie Bonekamp, Mykenzie Beech and Madison Holloway. The girls are now off to Okotoks for Provincials in two weeks.

The U-18 Girls headed down to central Alberta with only eight players and were without their regular goaltender. They started the weekend with a 4-4 tie versus the MW Selects on goals by Emma Close, Teagan Clement, Maelynne Wan, Leigh Hedges. That was followed by a 4-3 loss to the SWU Selects, as Close added two goals and Jayd Gorsic scored the other marker. They recorded their first victory over the Ardrossan FC 3-2 after a pair of goals from Close and a lone tally from Kenzie Chilcott. The team was able to rally even with a short bench and claimed the silver medal in Pool A.