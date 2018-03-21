Grande Prairie bomb squad finds firearms and an IED during search of home in Grovedale

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man is facing 23 charges after Mounties executed a search warrant at a home south of the Swan City over the weekend.

At around 9:30 last Saturday morning, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP, Police Dog Services, and the local bomb squad executed a search warrant at a rural property in Grovedale, roughly 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

Police had obtained information that the home’s resident possessed a number of prohibited weapons that were kept on the property.

During the search, police located four firearms, one of which was stolen, along with ammunition, a computer and thumb drives. An improvised explosive device was also found on the property, which was secured by the bomb squad.

47 year-old Grande Prairie resident David Monette has been charged with 22 weapons related offences and one charge of possessing an improvised explosive device. Monette remains in police custody and will appear in court on Wednesday, March 21st.

