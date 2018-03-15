Grande Prairie cops find drugs and guns in vehicle at crash scene

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 37 year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after police found drugs and guns in a vehicle involved in a collision earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m., Mounties were called to a two-vehicle collision in the area of 99th St. and 108th Ave. Neither driver was injured.

According to Cpl. Shawn Graham with the Grande Prairie RCMP, officers discovered that one of the drivers involved in the crash had outstanding warrants. During a search of his vehicle, police found a small amount of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia, along with a pair of sawed-off shotguns, and a replica handgun.

37 year-old Andrew James Forseth of Grande Prairie has been charged with 32 Criminal Code offences, including seven counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. The full list of charges that have been laid against Forseth can be found below:

Breach of Undertaking

Breach of Recognizance x 7

Fail to obey probation order

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order x 7

Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order x 2

Careless use of a firearm x 2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized x 2

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle x 2

Possession of a controlled substance x 4

Possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking x 2

Drive while unauthorized (TSA)

Follow too closely (TSA)

Forseth has been remanded in custody, and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 19th.

If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com