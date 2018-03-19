Grande Prairie man allegedly caught drinking outside liquor store arrested after police chase

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — A Grande Prairie man is facing a number of charges after he was allegedly caught drinking outside a liquor store before leading police on a chase across the Swan City.

At around 4:30 p.m. on March 17th, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of a man consuming alcohol inside a vehicle parked outside a liquor store near 100 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers attempted to arrest the man, who became violent and managed to drive off. Officers did not give chase.

Advertisement

Police say the driver was involved in a collision with a truck near Kateri Drive, but continued to drive erratically through the city. A short time later, police again located the vehicle in a parking lot on the city’s south side. The driver again refused to stop, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a police car.

Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on 84th Avenue before it continued southbound on Resources Road, then headed westbound on 68 Avenue. A spike belt was deployed but failed to slow the vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Bear Creek Ball Diamonds where the vehicle lost control and slid into a snowbank.

The suspect climbed out of the vehicle’s sunroof and aggressively confronted police. A brief altercation ensued and the suspect was taken into custody. No one was injured during the chase across the city.

47 year-old Grande Prairie resident Steven Williams has been charged with 16 Criminal Code offences, including:

Obstruct Police Officer x5

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle over 80 mg %

Assault on Police Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while being pursued by Police

Failure to stop or remain

Possession of Scheduled Substance x2

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x3

Williams is scheduled to appear in court later today.