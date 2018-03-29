Grande Prairie Mounties searching for man missing since December

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has apparently been missing for nearly four months.

37-year old Donny-Allen Loughren was reported missing to police on Wednesday, and last had contact with his family on December 12, 2017.

Advertisement

Loughren is described as Caucasian, standing 5’8” tall, of average build, with short brown hair and brown eyes. There is a general concern for Loughren’s well-being, and police would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on Loughren or his whereabouts is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.