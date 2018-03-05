News

Regional Grande Prairie police looking for taxi that allegedly struck pedestrian in hit and run By Brady Ratzlaff -

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit and run.

According to RCMP Cst. Melanie McIntosh, a nineteen-year-old man was hit from behind by a cab while walking southbound on 93A St. near 108 Ave between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. on February 21st. After hitting the man, the vehicle left the scene and turned westbound on 108th Ave. The man suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Cst. McIntosh said that the suspect vehicle is described as a yellow taxicab with tinted windows and checkers on its side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or via the Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.