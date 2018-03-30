Grande Prairie RCMP investigating fatal collision near Debolt

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are currently investigating a fatal collision on Forestry Trunk Road at the 8 KM mark near Debolt.

RCMP were called to the location on Thursday, March 29 at approximately 5:00 PM. A pick-up truck was involved in a head on collision with a semi-truck.

A 22 year-old male from Grande Prairie was a passenger in the pick-up truck and is deceased.

The 39 year-old male driver of the pick-up truck, also from Grande Prairie, was transported to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The lone occupant of the semi-truck was not physically injured.

All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered and the collision remains under investigation.