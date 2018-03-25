Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 63-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find Clarence Gerald Chugg.

The 63-year-old resident of Grande Prairie last talked with his family Sunday at around 11 a.m. Chugg is known to drive a red Ford truck with Alberta licence plate BMN6420.

Chugg is described as:

Caucasian

Short grey hair

5’9” / 225 lbs

Wearing blue jeans and a camouflage hoodie

There is a concern for Chugg’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com