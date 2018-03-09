News

Regional Grande Prairie RCMP looking for suspect involved in stabbing By Brady Ratzlaff -

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stabbing last weekend.

According to Cst. Melanie McIntosh, on March 4th, 2018 at roughly 12:30 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a bar fight at the Crown and Anchor Pub. A pair of men got into a verbal altercation in the smoking area of the bar that turned physical as the two men had to be separated by bar patrons. It was discovered after the fact that one man had suffered a stab wound to his leg, but was treated at the scene by EMS.

