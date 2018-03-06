News

Regional Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing woman By Chris Newton -

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are looking to get help from the public in locating a missing woman.

62-year-old Frances Bullerwell was declared missing by police on Monday. She was last seen on February 24th. Bullerwell is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’0” tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

There is a general concern for Bullerwell’s well-being and police would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. Anyone with information about Bullerwell or her whereabouts is asked to call either the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com.