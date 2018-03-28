Grande Prairie to allow backyard hens just weeks after Fort St. John says no

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — While Fort St. John City Council voted against allowing residents to raise backyard hens earlier this year, their cohorts in Grande Prairie voted the opposite, allowing the Swan City’s residents to begin a one year trial program.

According to the Grande Prairie Herald-Tribune, Grande Prairie Council vote in favour 5-3 of amending the Animals and Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw to allow backyard hens. The amendment means that 15 livestock exemption permits will be handed out for a one-year trial period. City staff will be collecting data on the trial run before coming back to present to council in six months’ time.

Just two weeks before Grande Prairie voted in favour of allowing backyard hens, Fort St. John city council effectively ruled against the practice. Mayor Lori Ackerman explained that the SPCA continually faces capacity issues, which it said would be exacerbated by the shelter having to take care of chickens in addition to those animals it already cares for. The North Peace SPCA is contracted by the City to impound animals at large which are rounded up by bylaw officers.

With files from Grande Prairie Daily Herald-Tribune: http://www.dailyheraldtribune.com/2018/03/27/council-approves-backyard-hen-bylaw