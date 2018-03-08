Guns, drugs, and cash seized during Fort St. John drug bust

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A 46 year-old man is facing a number of drug trafficking charges after police raided a home in Fort St. John late last month.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24th the Fort St John RCMP’s Drug Section and Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 8900 block of 87th Avenue.

During the search, police seized 5 loaded firearms, approximately 800 suspected fentanyl tablets, 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 20 ounces of suspected powder and crack cocaine, 3 ounces of suspected crystal meth, and $38,000 cash.

The homeowner, 46 year-old Dana Andrew Nazarek, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, though police say additional charges may be laid. Nazarek is expected to appear in court on March 12th.