Halfway River First Nation, B.C. sign partnership deal, work on new conservancy

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government and Halfway River First Nation have agreed to work together to recommend that a 6,000-hectare conservancy known as Tsaa Nuna be established in an area of cultural significance to the community.

The agreement also calls for the two governments to collaborate on land and wildlife stewardship in the First Nation’s territory.

A news release says there will be joint planning in a portion of Tsaa Nuna and the two sides will seek to agree on development of natural gas resources. Halfway River is to receive a share of annual resource revenue.

The First Nation is to receive one-time funding of $5.8 million for health, education, language and culture, community infrastructure, economic development, human resources and environmental stewardship programs.

The Halfway River First Nation is located about 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John and has about 280 members.