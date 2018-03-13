News

Regional High Prairie RCMP score drugs, cash and a firearm after a two-month-long investigation By Brady Ratzlaff -

HIGH PRAIRIE, AB. – The High Prairie Integrated Drug Unit, High Prairie RCMP and members of the Faust RCMP concluded a two-month long Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation last week.

According to Cpl. Chris Warren, on March 7th, 2018, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in High Prairie, where they discovered roughly 100 grams of cocaine and 80 grams of methamphetamine prepackaged for sale, cash, a firearm and prescription pills.

As a result, fifty-three-year-old Marilyn Gwen Hamelin (BigCharles) has been arrested and charged with multiple offences including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Gabapentin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine

Possession of cash obtained by crime

Unauthorised possession of a firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking stemming from previous CDSA charges in November 2017

Hamelin (BigCharles) remains in custody and is set to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on March 26th.

Cooperation between the RCMP and the public is instrumental to the success of the Crime Reduction efforts. The simple act of reporting any suspicious activity and/or crime provides the necessary information by which the necessary intelligence is gathered. Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call the local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.