Hospital Foundation opens registration for Bluey Day 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation announced Tuesday that registration is officially open for shavers looking to participate in the 19th annual Bluey Day this spring.

The annual event’s participants will spend the next three months growing their hair and collecting donations from family, friends, and businesses before having their heads shaved on May 26th at the BC Ambulance Building on 96th St. The goal this year is get 50 participants and raise $100,000 for equipment that will help diagnose, treat, and comfort patients with cancer at the Fort St. John Hospital.

“Bluey Day is about celebrating,” said Hospital Foundation executive director Jennifer Moore. “Celebrating those with cancer, survivors of cancer, and the lives of those we’ve lost to cancer. It’s a day to remember and reflect while trying to make the journey better for future patients.”

The Foundation’s first Bluey Day was held in 1998, and has since raised over $1.8 million for cancer diagnostic, treatment, care and equipment at the Fort St. John Hospital. With the funds raised at Bluey Day in recent years, the Foundation was able to purchase a $200,000 software upgrade to the hospital’s CT Scanner, which now gives the lowest radiation dose CT scan in Northern Health. Another $150,000 was also pledged for the hospital’s new MRI, which arrived last summer and has already conducted over 700 scans.

For more information on participating, volunteering, sponsoring, or donating to this year’s Bluey Day, contact the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation at (250) 261-7563.