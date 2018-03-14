Huskies and Navs battle in Game 1 of Finals on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are set to face the North Peace Navigators in the NJWHL Finals which are set to begin on Wednesday.

Both teams have qualified for the upcoming Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials at the end of the month, in addition to duking it out for NWJHL supremacy.

“It’s going to be a great series,” said General Manager Jeremy Clothier. “Every game we had with them this year was tough. They are a good club that possesses speed and skill.”

The Huskies will have home ice in the best of seven game series as they finished with the best record at the conclusion of the regular season.

Game 1 on Wednesday is set to take place at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.