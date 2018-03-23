Huskies Gear Up to Host the 2018 Junior B Provincials

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The newest NWJHL Champions are set to host the 2018 Alberta Hockey Junior B Provincials at the North Peace Arena from March 29th-April 1st.

The Fort St John Huskies are proud to be hosting seven other teams from Alberta in the Championship.

Advertisement

The tournament will feature the best teams in Alberta with the winner of the championship moving onto the Keystone Cup which will showcase the best Junior B teams in Western Canada.

Games will begin at 1:00 pm on March 29th, with the Huskies playing their first game at 8:00 pm against Heritage 2.

This will be the first time in history that the Fort St John Huskies will be gearing up to host this significant event.

Huskies are guaranteed a minimum of three games not including potential semi-final or final games.

In 2017, the championship title was claimed by the Wainwright Bisons and by the North Peace Navigators in 2016.

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased online at www.energetictickets.ca or at Systems Sound Source in advance of the tournament.

Huskies Game Schedule Below

March 29 Game #4

8:00 PM

North Peace Arena

HERITAGE 2 vs FORT ST JOHN (HOST)



March 30 Game #7

4:00 PM

North Peace Arena

FORT ST JOHN (HOST) vs NE

March 31 Game #11

12:00 PM

North Peace Arena

CAPITAL 1 vs FORT ST JOHN (HOST)