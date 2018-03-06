Huskies look to eliminate Kings on home ice Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies can advance to the NWJHL Playoff Finals with a win over the Grande Prairie JDA Kings Tuesday evening.

The Huskies are coming off a two-goal victory in Game Four to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, a game in which they never fell behind the Kings. General Manager Jeremy Clothier adds that an elimination game is always the toughest.

“Well it comes down to the toughest game of the year. It’s never easy to win a game to eliminate a team. But if we continue to work for sixty minutes then I think that we can be successful.”

Advertisement

Tonight’s Game 5 is set to get underway at 8:00 p.m at the North Peace Arena.