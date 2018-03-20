Huskies looking to clinch NWJHL Championship tonight

PEACE RIVER, A.B. — The Fort St. John Huskies will be on the road tonight looking to win the NWJHL Championships against the North Peace Navigators.

After falling to the Navs in Game One of the best of five series on home ice last Wednesday, the Huskies rebounded with an overtime win last Friday, and a thorough 7-2 beating of the Navs in regulation on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Assistant coach Todd Alexander says the team still has a tough battle ahead of them, despite being in the driver’s seat.

“You can tell the teams are getting a little bit tired. It’s a tough battle series right now and we’re getting to the nitty-gritty here. This last one here is usually the hardest one to get, they’re going to be desperate, their backs are against the wall now. We’re going to have to answer that. We’re going into a hostile environment there, they play well in that barn. We know there’s a few things that we would like to clean up, and we’ll make those adjustments and give it our best rip.”

The puck drop at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River takes place Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Fort St. John time. The game can be streamed live on the Huskies’ Usteam page: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/huskies-hockey