Huskies lose close game to Wainwright at Junior B Provincials

The Huskies have lost their second game at the Alberta Junior B Provincials here in Fort St. John.

The Wainwright Bisons started the scoring only 4 minutes into the first period. The Huskies quickly answered back on the power play with a 5-3 opportunity, Jacob Lang scored his first goal of Provincials. The score would remain tied at one after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, the Bisons got off to a quick start and scored only one minute into the period making it 2-1. The Huskies then tied things up again halfway through the period with a goal from Dario Fay. The Bisons scored again bringing the score to 3-2, but Connor Bowie ripped one past the Bison’s netminder tying the game again.

Into the third period, it was much the same as the rest of the game, the Bisons scored 4:45 into the period making it 4-3. With only a minute left in the third, the Huskies pulled their goalie. With the extra attacker, the Huskies were unable to capitalize and Wainwright scored on the open night with just seconds left in the third. The final score was 5-3 for the Bisons. The Huskies now have a 0-2 record at the tournament and will have to win tomorrow to have a chance to make the semi-finals.

The next Huskies game is Saturday at 12 p.m. at the North Peace Arena. This will be their final round robin game in the Tournament.

There is still one more game today at the Alberta Junior B Provincials. That game gets underway at 7 p.m. at the North Peace Arena and will feature the Beverly Warriors, who won on Thursday and the Calgary Royals who lost to the Red Deer Vipers.

Get your daily passes to the Junior B Provincials at www.energetictickets.ca. Tickets will only be available online until the end of the day on March 31. Otherwise, tickets are available at the door.

Other scores from day two of the tournament including the Red Deer Vipers winning their second game 5-4 over the Peace River Navigators. The Vipers are undefeated at the tournament. The second game of the day featured Coaldale and Wetaskiwin. It was a high scoring game, but Wetaskiwin ended up being the winner 8-7. Both teams are now 1-1.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semi-finals that take place Saturday at 8 p.m. at the North Peace Arena and at 8:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

All the games being played at the North Peace Arena can be watched live on Energeticcity.ca/provincials or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/energeticcity