Huskies miss semifinals at the Alberta Junior B Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Huskies played another close game, but came away with another loss at the Albert Junior B Provincials.

The host team took on the Wetaskiwin Icemen for their third game of round robin play. The Icemen started the scoring in the first period with two goals.

In the second the Huskies Nolan Legace score for the pups to make it 2-1. The Icemen quickly answered that with a goal of their own making it 3-1. Before the period was over Gary Loewen scored another for the Huskies.

In the third the Icemen would add another making the final 4-2 knocking the Huskies of play at Provincials.

Both the Huskies and the North Peace Navigators will miss the semifinals at Provincials.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinal games tonight. One game will be played at the North Peace Arena at 8 p.m. and the second at the Pomeroy Sport Centre at 8:30. The winners will play in the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.