Sports Huskies’ NWJHL Finals schedule against Navs released By Brady Ratzlaff -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are set to face the North Peace Navigators in the NJWHL Finals which are set to begin on Wednesday.

Both teams have qualified for the upcoming Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials at the end of the month, in addition to duking it out for NWJHL supremacy.

“It’s going to be a great series,” said General Manager Jeremy Clothier. “Every game we had with them this year was tough. They are a good club that possesses speed and skill. We just have to play our style and not turn it into a river hockey game (chance vs chance).”

The Huskies will have home ice in the best of seven game series, with the schedule details below.

Game 1: March 14 th at 8:00 p.m. – Navigators @ Huskies

at 8:00 p.m. – Navigators @ Huskies Game 2: March 16 th at 7:00 p.m. – Huskies @ Navigators

at 7:00 p.m. – Huskies @ Navigators Game 3: March 18 th at 7:00 p.m. – Navigators @ Huskies

at 7:00 p.m. – Navigators @ Huskies Game 4: March 20 th at 7:00 p.m. – Huskies @ Navigators

at 7:00 p.m. – Huskies @ Navigators Game 5: March 22 nd at 8:00 p.m. – Navigators @ Huskies

at 8:00 p.m. – Navigators @ Huskies Game 6 and 7 are TBD

Meanwhile, there are 11 teams left in the other four leagues that comprise the Alberta Junior ‘B’ Hockey League. In the North Eastern Alberta Hockey League, the Wainwright Bisons and Frog Lake T-Birds are set to start their league finals on Tuesday. The Wetaskiwin Iceman await the winner of the Beverly Warriors and Fort Saskatchewan Hawks in the finals of the Capital Junior Hockey League. In the Heritage Junior Hockey League semi-finals, the Red Deer Vipers lead the Aidrie Techmation Thunder 2-1. While the Coaldale Copperheads have a 3-0 advantage over the Okotoks Bisons. In the Calgary Junior Hockey League, the CRAA Gold and CBHA Rangers are in their best of five game finals with the winner advancing to Provincials.

The Junior ‘B’ Provincials are set to take place from March 29th to April 1st at the North Peace Arena and Pomeroy Sport Centre.