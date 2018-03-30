Huskies Shut Out in First Game of Provincials

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The Fort St John Huskies faced a devastating loss to the Coaldale Copperheads last night at the North Peace Arena.

The Pups entered the rink looking for a win to help secure top placement in the 2018 Junior B Alberta Hockey Provincials and walked away with a disappointing 0-5 loss.

Entering the first period, the Huskies played strong offence until the Copperheads began maximizing their opportunities.

The Copperheads scored their first goal in the first period at 7:03 bringing the score to 0-1.

Ty Abbott of the Copperheads shone in the second period. He scored his team three impressive goals within the single period, ultimately bringing the game to 4-0.

As the third period was crossing the halfway marker, Jaden Smith of the Coaldale Copperheads scored the closing goal of the game.

Ultimately the Huskies lost 0-5 to the Coaldale Copperheads.

Fort St John Huskies coach Todd Alexander was disappointed with how the game went and how the team played.

“The other team went out and played a good hockey game, while our team had a lot of individuality and uncharacteristic game plays tonight. We didn’t bring our A game.”

Other scores from day one of the Junior B Provincials saw the Red Deer Vipers beat Calgary Royals Gold 4-1, Wainwright Bisons beat the Wetaskiwin Icemen 5-0 and the Peace River Navigators lost to the Beverly Warriors 5-2.

Day two of Provincials starts at 10 a.m. with the Red Deer Vipers taking on the Peace River Navigators. That game will be followed by Wetaskiwin Icemen playing the Coaldale Copperheads at 1 p.m. The Huskies will play their second game at 4 p.m. against the Wainwright Bisons and the Beverly Warriors and Calgary Royals Gold will play the last game of the day at 8 p.m. All the games will be played at the North Peace Arena. Single day game passes are available online at www.energetictickets.ca or at the gate.

You can also watch all the games played at the North Peace Arena live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/energeticcity or www.energeticcity.ca/provincials.