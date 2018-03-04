Huskies take a 3-1 series lead over Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies hit the road Saturday for game four of their series against the JDA Kings.

Grande Prairie opened up the scoring 7 minutes into the first period with a goal from Tyrone Kipling. The Huskies answered back with a goal from Jeridyn Loewen with only three minutes left in the first period.

Advertisement

In the second period, the Huskies started the scoring with a goal from Joel Bourgeios and another from Jacob Lang only 45 seconds later. Donald Gauderault scored for the Kings making it 3-2 for Huskies. Gary Loewen added another goal for the Huskies in the second period making it 4-2.

In the third period, the Kings battled back scoring two goals on the powerplay only eight seconds apart. The first goal came from Donald Gaudreault followed by a goal from Tyrone Kipling making it a 4-4 tie.

The Huskies answered back only 90 seconds later with a goal from Darion Fay. The JDA Kings pulled their goalie with just over a minute to play in the third, giving the Huskies the opportunity make the final score 6-4 with an empty net goal from Gary Loewen.

The Huskies now lead the best of seven series with the Kings 3-1 and have a chance to wrap up this round of the playoff’s with game five Tuesday night at the North Peace Arena.

Watch video of the game thanks to the FSJ Huskies and their Facebook page below.