Sports Huskies tie NWJHL final with OT win By Adam Reaburn -

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies travelled to Peace River Saturday for game two of the NWJHL final with the Navigators.

The Navigators won the first game on Wednesday, so the pups were looking to turn things around. Jeridyn Loewen scored the first goal for the Huskies on the power play six minutes into the game. The Navigators answered back with their own powerplay goal from Cole Diewert.

In the second period, there was no scoring. In the third, the Huskies Jacob Lang helped the Huskies take an early lead in the third with the teams second goal on the powerplay. The Navigators answered back with a goal from Theo Cunningham. The two teams would remain tied right to the end of the third period forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, it wasn’t until just over a minute left in the period that the Huskies were able to put away the winning goal from Gary Loewen winning the game 3-2 in OT.

The Fort St. John Huskies and the Navigators are now tied at a game apiece with game three scheduled for Fort St. John Sunday night at the North Peace Arena. The game starts at 7 p.m.