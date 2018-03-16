Huskies travel to Peace River for Game 2 of the NWJHL Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies look to wash the sour taste from their mouths as they hit the road for Game 2 of the NWJHL Finals in Peace River on Friday night.

The Huskies are coming off a Game 1 loss to the North Peace Navigators on Wednesday as the boys couldn’t hold two separate one-goal leads.

Advertisement

The Pups bench boss knows that the team can’t fall into lulls versus the Navigators going forward and fall into their style of play.

“We had a couple stupid penalties at the end of the last game that we could have avoided,” said head coach Todd Alexander. “We rolled four lines and played a good team game in Game 1. We got caught rushing the puck in the third period which played right into the trap style that they like to play which shifted the momentum. We have to play around that next game.”

Friday’s Game 2 gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Fort St. John time in Peace River.