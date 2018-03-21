Huskies win the NWJHL Championship

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies are NWJHL Champions. The team travelled to Peace River for game four of the series Wednesday night and ended up winning 5-2.

We will have a full report on the game shortly.

The Huskies and the North Peace Navigators will now represent the NWJHL at the Junior B Provincials here in Fort St. John March 29 to April 1. Since the Huskies are hosting the tournament, they automatically qualified for the event. The Navigators will take the NWJHL spot in the tournament. Tickets are on sale now for Provincials. You can get them online at www.energetictickets.ca